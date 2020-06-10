ELTOPIA - Franklin County sheriff’s deputies are in west Eltopia investigating the exact cause of the crash involving a semi and an oil train.
Sgt. Mark Connor with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck happened at about 1 p.m. at US 395 on Wednesday.
Connor says the train was hauling crude oil and the truck was transporting French fries. Connor says the front locomotive of the train impacted the truck’s trailer, ripping it apart. Connor says the truck was not moving at the time of the impact, but it’s still not confirmed whether the driver had a mechanical issue or was hit due to gross negligence.
“It’s pretty clear that the driver of the semi is at fault here,” Connor told iFIBER ONE News.
An employee of J&S Trucking out of Pasco, the driver managed to jump out of the truck just before impact. No one was hurt.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
The front engine of the train sustained significant damage and will be replaced with another locomotive.
With the area blocked off, motorists are being detoured onto Sagemoor Road to and from US 395. The scene should be cleared early this evening.
