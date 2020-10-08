RIVERSIDE - The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has issued an emergency suspension of an Okanogan County marijuana producer after several pounds of pot was shipped from a Wenatchee home to Texas.
On Sept. 16, the state board notified Wenatchee police of an investigation involving 4.3 pounds of marijuana shipped from a residence in Wenatchee. Investigators reportedly found about 620 pounds of marijuana during a warrant search at the home. The marijuana had traceability tags associated with El Rey De La Kush, a licensed Tier 1 producer in Riverside.
The suspect in the case, Brandi Clardy, is directly affiliated with El Rey De La Kush and is listed as “other”, according to the state board. The licensee for the business, Juan Penaloza, died in July and Clardy has reportedly been operating the business since.
In an interview with police, Clardy allegedly admitted to removing the marijuana from the licensed business to distribute the product out of state.
The state board says marijuana from El Rey De La Kush was actively being diverted to Texas, where marijuana remains illegal.
El Rey De La Kush’s license will remain suspended for 180 days, during which the state Liquor and Cannabis Board will pursue permanent revocation.
(5) comments
The state will get their fine and move on!
No he's gonna get FED and TX charges as well, they make examples out of card carrying dope growers doing off book biz.
Now that's different. Drugs moving toward our southern boarder instead from the southern boarder.
HAHAHA! RIGHT!
High end Weed has alway moved from North to South especially in the BC Bud Day, Mexican Brick Weed don't have the kick or flavor.
