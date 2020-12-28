SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An elected prosecuting attorney in Washington state has announced his resignation, citing an inability to handle caseloads with existing staff and “racially motivated attacks” from the community.
Okanogan County Attorney Arian Noma, a Republican, drafted his resignation letter earlier this month and is expected to resign on Jan. 15 after two years in the position, The Spokesman-Review reported Sunday.
“I routinely received vile attacks about my race, ancestry, and even the color of my skin,” Noma said in his resignation letter. Noma’s ancestry includes Native American, Black and immigrant heritage.
His letter expresses exasperation with budgetary constraints preventing him from hiring new attorneys to handle cases. He also mentioned a coordinated effort on social media to attack Noma and his family, referencing a Facebook page that has been critical of his leadership and included images of his personal vehicle and other attacks.
The Facebook page responded to Noma's letter saying its criticisms of the office were not inspired by race and that the images were intended to show Noma's alleged absences from the office.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Noma deferred further comment on his resignation until after it takes effect next month.
The Okanogan County Republican Party must now forward a recommendation of appointment to county commissioners. State law requires an elected prosecutor to be registered to vote in the county they represent and be permitted to practice law.
Two people had applied as of Wednesday, including Dave Stevens and Melanie Bailey.
Stevens served as a deputy prosecutor in Spokane County from 2002 to 2010, when he filed to run against his boss at the time, County Prosecutor Steve Tucker. He has served as a deputy prosecutor in the Okanogan County office since January 2018, handling felony criminal cases.
Bailey, who previously held Stevens’ job as the chief deputy criminal prosecutor, now practices criminal law on her own. She wrote in an email that her previous work in the office would allow her to make necessary improvements to its efficiency.
“The Prosecutor’s Office needs strong leadership and to regain the confidence and trust of the citizens of Okanogan County,” Bailey said in an email Thursday.
(8) comments
well if ya feel that way bye bye..
Here we go again another white asshole who doesn’t think racism is real. Racism is very real in the Moses lake and surrounding area. You don’t see it because you are a raciest yourself. The white republicans have always considered themself the superior race from the orange idiot all the way down.
It's actually White Christians but we chose to support the Republican party because it aligns with Christian values of freedom, accountability and truth. Anyway.....let's play a little game.......think back about the history of North America......now try and name an invention by hispanics. One would think if we were all equal, there would be equal contributions to society.
** remember though, a recipe is not an invention.
@The Rural Racist Evidently you're just "barely" smart enough to read and comment on iFiber. Here's an incomplete list of inventions by, uh, Hispanics. I made it easy for you and linked just to modern times...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Mexican_inventions_and_discoveries#Modern
In the meantime, what, exactly, have you and yours contributed to society? Other than vitriol? Yeah, that's what I thought.
BTW, did you read this article...
http://www.ifiberone.com/news/two-suspects-arrested-in-dec-23-fatal-shooting-in-wenatchee/article_c67f9ad2-493e-11eb-b787-4ffd0116a5cf.html
Where a couple of non-hispanic (judging by their names) murdered a Hispanic guy? Who are the violent criminals now? Probably your ignorant offspring.
Inbreed much?
The minorities mantra "I failed because you are white"........Due to my own personal shortcomings i am unable to do the job I claimed I could do. The constituents that voted for me can clearly see the failuresame and causes. Many have chosen to document the personal choices i have made that have resulted in my failure to perform at an acceptable level. The best option i have to prevent people for looking at the facts is to play the classic get-out-of-jail-free card and claim racism.
The racist's mantra: "One person did something,vso they must all be the same." You know what's funny? A racist claiming that " minorities" complain too much about racism.
Your so dumb it's funny. We all sit around here and laugh at the lack of logic in your posts but we understand why you vote Democrat.
Here, let me help. What you said was... The incredibly dumb you own is hilarious. We all sit around here and laugh at the lack of logic in your posts but we understand why you vote Democrat.
Or, put another way, Mongo and his buddies drooled on the keyboard again but LOL'd at the farting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.