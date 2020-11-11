A New York Times article reported on Wednesday, that Washington State Governor Jay Inslee appears poised to become a cabinet member of Joe Biden’s administration at the White House. The presidential elect is expected to take office in January.
The New York Times reported that environmental activists are promoting Inslee's name for Biden’s energy secretary, pointing to his plan to close U.S. coal plants by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045.
Inslee has also been promoted for appointment as secretary of the interior or head of the Environmental Protection Agency.
If Inslee resigns from his gubernatorial post, Lt. Governor (D) Cyrus Habib would replace Inslee.
Habib, an Iranian-American, is blind after losing his eyesight to cancer at age eight.
(1) comment
Bye Inslee! Yeah!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.