Jay Inslee

Photo: Wikicommons

A New York Times article reported on Wednesday, that Washington State Governor Jay Inslee appears poised to become a cabinet member of Joe Biden’s administration at the White House. The presidential elect is expected to take office in January.

The New York Times reported that environmental activists are promoting Inslee's name for Biden’s energy secretary, pointing to his plan to close U.S. coal plants by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045.

Inslee has also been promoted for appointment as secretary of the interior or head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

WA Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib

Photo: U.S. Embassy

If Inslee resigns from his gubernatorial post, Lt. Governor (D) Cyrus Habib would replace Inslee.

Habib, an Iranian-American, is blind after losing his eyesight to cancer at age eight.

CR250RIDER
CR250RIDER

Bye Inslee! Yeah!!!

