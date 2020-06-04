MOSES LAKE - Grant County had just one confirmed COVID-19 case reported on Thursday. The total confirmed cases in the county is at 244.
Thursday’s new case comes from the Mattawa area, according to the Grant County Health District, with a test turnaround time of one day. Of the reported cases from Wednesday and Thursday — five cases — two are close contacts of confirmed cases, one is a household contact and two cases remain under investigation.
An estimated 154 cases are pending test results. Of the 244 confirmed cases, four — up one from Wednesday — are hospitalized and 106 are listed as recovered.
About 3,400 people in Grant County have been tested for the virus.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 57
- Moses Lake: 59
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 86
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 6
Across the state, more than 22,729 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,138 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. More than 383,0000 people have been tested.
