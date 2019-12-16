QUINCY - One person is dead and at least one other person injured in a collision on state Route 28, about five miles west of Quincy.
The collision occurred at the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road and involved a passenger vehicle and semi-truck, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.
No further information on the collision has been released. Troopers will be on scene for several hours investigating.
State Route 28 is partially blocked. WSDOT crews are on scene for traffic control.
Bryant says roads in the area are extremely icy and drivers are asked to use caution and slow down. Bryant added a semi-truck has also slid off the highway in a separate wreck in the area.
