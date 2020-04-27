MATTAWA - State troopers say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Desert Aire shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday.
Trooper John Bryant says the vehicles collided four miles south of Desert Aire on SR 243.
SR 243 is completely closed in both directions as authorities investigate the scene.
Traffic is being diverted at Road O and Rd 26 SW. The identities of those involved are being withheld at this time.
iFIBER ONE News will have more info as details develop.
