MATTAWA - One person has died in a structure fire Tuesday morning near Mattawa.
Grant County Fire District 8 was dispatched about 8:30 a.m. to a structure fire at a property in the 23000 block of Road O Southwest, about five miles east of Mattawa, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire is believed to have been in a garage, with a person trapped inside.
The body of the victim is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
