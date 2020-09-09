fds

One person is dead after a two-car crash just east of Quincy Wednesday night. State Troopers say the wreck happened on SR 28 about six miles east of Quincy at Road K. Washington State Trooper John Bryant reported the crash just before 8 p.m. via Twitter. We will have more information as it becomes available. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.