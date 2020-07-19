ROCK ISLAND - One person was killed and two others injured in a collision Saturday night on state Route 28 near Rock Island.
Jesus F. Ibarra Barragan, a 41-year-old Quincy man, was driving a 2001 Nissan Maxima in the westbound lane on SR 28, about eight miles east of Rock Island. He reportedly drifted onto the right shoulder before overcorrecting, crossing the centerline and colliding with an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Colorado, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Barragan’s car came to rest on the shoulder while the pickup truck went over the guardrail and came to a stop on the shoulder.
Ibarra Barragan’s passenger, a 36-year-old, died at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.
Ibarra Barragan and the driver of the pickup truck, 30-year-old Quincy resident Zachary Turner, were both injured and taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
State troopers say drugs or alcohol was involved and Ibarra Barragan is expected to face charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
This is another death that didn't need to happen. This driver was old enough to know that driving drunk puts peoples lives in risk not just his. He needs to pay with jail time but most likely won't just two years of IOP.
