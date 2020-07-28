OKANOGAN COUNTY - About 300 fire personnel are battling two large wildfires in Okanogan County, both started Monday afternoon, that are threatening homes.
The Anglin Fire burning about eight miles east of Tonasket is estimated at about 1,000 acres. One home and two outbuildings have been lost in the blaze, according to the Northeast Washington Incident Management Team.
The fire was first reportedly about 5:30 p.m. Monday along the north side of state Route 20. The fire spread quickly to the north, leading to Level 3 evacuations in the Cayuse and Island Mountain areas, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. Level 3 evacuations remain in place in those areas on Tuesday. The fire is zero percent contained.
The Red Cross has been activated and anyone affected by the fire needing shelter can call 509-670-5331.
The about 800-acre Green Fire is burning about 12 miles northeast of Riverside, burning in steep terrain. The fire started about 4 p.m. Monday and was likely sparked by a vehicle crash near Tunk Creek Road. The blaze quickly spread north and Level 2 evacuations were in place for Chewiliken and J H Green roads and surrounding areas. Evacuations have been lowered to Level 1. Fire crews overnight were able to establish containment lines and are moving into mop-up.
Firefighters are on the fire line Tuesday working to establish additional containment lines. Aircraft will also be over the Anglin fire throughout the day.
Both the Okanogan County Fairgrounds and Tonasket Rodeo grounds are accepting pets and livestock.
The Greenhouse Fire, also burning in Okanogan County north of Nespelem, is more than 60 percent contained after starting July 23. The fire is estimated at about 5,100 acres. Fire activity on Tuesday was reported as minimal, with crews conducting mop-up and strengthening fire lines.
