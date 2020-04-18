MOSES LAKE - Grant County had just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 141.
Saturday’s new case is a Moses Lake resident, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the total cases in Grant County, 39 are listed as recovered and eight patients remain hospitalized. An estimated 158 cases are pending test results, with at least 26 probable cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 13
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 35
- Moses Lake: 28
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 49
- Royal City: 7
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Adams County also had one new confirmed case on Saturday in Othello, bringing the county's total to 41. Two patients remain hospitalized and 30 cases are listed as recovered.
In Washington, more than 11,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 624 people have died. More than 135,000 residents have been tested for the virus, with about 8.7 percent of the tests coming back positive, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.