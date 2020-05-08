MOSES LAKE - Just one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday in Grant County, bringing the total confirmed cases to 185.
Friday’s new case comes from a resident in the Grand Coulee/Electric City area. It’s the second case reported in north Grant County.
Of the 185 confirmed cases, three patients remain hospitalized and 76 are now listed as recovered, according to the Grant County Health District. An estimated 52 cases are pending test results, with at least 35 probable cases.
“Staff were able to conduct additional follow up of hospitalized patients this week. We are happy to report today that several previously hospitalized patients have been discharged and are continuing to recover at home,” health district officials stated. “Three patients remain in the hospital for complications with COVID-19 infection. Our thoughts are with these patients and their families as they continue to fight this illness.”
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 42
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 68
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“It is forecasted to be beautiful weather here in Grant County this Mother’s Day weekend. We hope everyone has plans to get outside and do something fun with their loved ones while continuing to practice physical distancing and other safety measures to prevent spread of COVID-19,” health district officials added.
Statewide, more than 16,388 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 905 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
