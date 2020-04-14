MOSES LAKE - Grant County had just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Grant County Health District.
The new case comes from the Moses Lake area. The total confirmed cases in the county remains at 122 after one previously reported case was transferred to another county, according to the health district.
An estimated 185 cases are pending test results, including at least 28 probable cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 12
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 26
- Moses Lake: 22
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 47
- Royal City: 6
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“Now is not the time to stop staying home,” health district officials stated. “We still need to be diligent about protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19 This is the time to think about how you might protect people you know and love from COVID-19. If you wait to feel sick before taking actions to protect others, it might be too late.”
Adams County had no new confirmed cases on Tuesday. The number of pending tests also dropped from 41 to 11.
Statewide numbers shows more than 10,500 confirmed cases and at least 516 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
