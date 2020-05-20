MOSES LAKE - One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday in Grant County, bringing the county’s total to 193.
Wednesday’s new case was in Mattawa, according to the Grant County Health District. Grant County has had 11 new confirmed cases in the past 14 days. To qualify for a variance of the Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, Grant County, under the current state guidelines, would need less than 10 cases over a 14-day period.
An estimated 113 cases are pending test results, with at least 34 probable cases. Of the 193 confirmed cases, two patients are currently hospitalized and 92 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 47
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 71
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“Mindful of the risks associated with COVID-19, Grant County Health District is committed to being prepared for Phase 2 as soon as that opportunity is made available,” health district officials stated. “We are all anxious to see when the number of cases in our county drops below the rate necessary for a variance. But COVID-19 case rates are only part of the variance requirements. While we wait for the opportunity to apply, GCHD is also making sure that we have everything necessary in place to meet our state’s expectations for a variance, including working on arrangements for an isolation and quarantine facility, increasing testing volume across the county, improving availability of testing sites, and even re-purposing technology to allow for the required check-in with close contacts. All those are necessary parts of any future application.”
Statewide, more than 18,811 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,031 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
