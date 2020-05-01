SOAP LAKE - One of Soap Lake’s local icons says it's out of money as of Friday, May 1 and expects to close within several days due to the hardships posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
After over 50 years of doing business, Del-Red Pub Owner Jill Larson says she can’t afford to operate the bar after she was denied federal aid from the Small Business Administration. Larson says she was informed by the SBA that she had been denied due to lack of funding.
Larson says a fundraiser for her business has been started on Facebook. The Del-Red Pub is asking for $10,000. Larson says the $10,000 sum will help keep the tavern open for a couple more months.
Larson’s husband and business partner died unexpectedly about a month ago leaving her three daughters, son-in-law, and three granddaughters to operate the business.
iFIBER ONE News asked Larson about the severity of her financial situation on Friday.
“We’re at $0, I’ve been crying all day,” Larson told iFIBER ONE News.
Since purchasing the pub in 2013, Larson says Del-Red Pub has supported many local community events and causes. Del-Red Pub serves is only doing take-out orders, but Larson says it isn’t enough.
To donate to Del-Red, click here
Maybe Jay Inslee would like to donate a month of his overly large salary to help them out! His continued refusal to reopen our state is simply ruining people’s lives.
