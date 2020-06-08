MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a truck that lost control and high-centered on a barrier on I-90 near Mountlake Park caused another collision involving a semi and a car traveling in the opposite direction Monday afternoon.
At about 2:40 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a westbound truck towing a trailer ended up on a dividing barrier after losing control. The crash pushed several barriers into the eastbound lanes forcing vehicles to swerve. Minutes later, the displaced barriers caused a semi and car to collide resulting in the semi going off the road and the car partially going into Moses Lake.
Those involved were either not injured or had minor injuries.
The exact cause of the first crash involving the pickup truck that was towing a trailer is still under investigation.
what are these guys thinking
