WENATCHEE - You’ll no longer be able to dine at the Cottage Inn on Wenatchee’s north side. Situated off Easy Street in Wenatchee, the Cottage Inn has served the Wenatchee Valley for eight decades.
Cottage Inn owner Dan Sutton told our news partner News Radio 560 KPQ that COVID-19 was an indication that it was time to close, but the pandemic wasn’t the sole reason why the eatery shuttered for good.
“Between what our state is doing to small businesses; a 46 percent increase in minimum wage over four years, paid leave, etc. It’s just untenable,” Sutton told KPQ. “We’ve watched children grow up into families. Our guests became our friends. We’ve celebrated births and deaths. We really enjoyed going to work and visiting our friends that came in every week. It’s a sad thing.”
Sutton says retirement of the restaurant will allow him to focus more on his role on as a Douglas County Commissioner.
Sutton did not state whether he plans to sell the eating establishment to an interested buyer.
The Cottage Inn primarily served steaks, seafood and breakfast.
(1) comment
Now that is sad. I'll miss the place.
