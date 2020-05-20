DRYDEN - Another tragic day on the road as state troopers investigate a fatal wreck that happened on US 2 in Dryden on Wednesday afternoon.
Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says his agency got a call about the crash at 1:44 p.m.
The crash, which is located two miles west of Dryden near the US 95 interchange (Big Y), was initially called a head-on injury crash.
However, one of the subjects involved succumbed to their injuries shortly after the wreck. Troopers say the collision involved a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a GMC Canyon. WSP says the driver of the PT Cruiser is the fatal victim. Each vehicle was transporting one passenger and everyone else involved sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the identities of those involved are being withheld until family is notified.
The wreck is blocking on the roadway and detours have been put in place. We’ll have more info as it becomes available.
