QUINCY - Quincy police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old man injured.
Officers responded about 3 a.m. to the area of Fourth Avenue Southeast and C Street Southeast for reports of multiple shots fired. Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his arm, according to Quincy police.
The victim was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center and has since been released.
Several 9mm shell casings were located in the street, according to police.
Witnesses described seeing a black BMW with tinted windows driving around the area. At least two occupants were in the car. Police say a passenger in the car was seen firing shots from the vehicle as the victim was walking from a local gas station.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 509-762-1160.
(2) comments
The mean streets of Quincy. Central Washington is starting to look like Southcentral L.A. with all the stupid gangs.
The evils of a 24 hour gas station?
