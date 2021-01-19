MOSES LAKE - An exchange of gunfire Monday afternoon in Moses Lake left one person injured.
Moses Lake police responded about 4:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue after reports of shots fired in the area. Officers located the shooting scene in the AAA Trailer Park.
Detectives say evidence shows there was an exchange of gunfire, with one suspect firing shots from a vehicle and the other suspect firing from the steps of a trailer. Neither suspect nor the suspect’s vehicle were located at the time.
One person reportedly involved in the shooting was taken into custody Tuesday morning. Police say he has a gunshot wound to his buttocks but is refusing treatment and will not cooperate. The person was arrested on a Department of Corrections Warrant.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160.