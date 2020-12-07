MATTAWA - A 54-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision with a semi-truck Sunday night on state Route 243 south of Mattawa.
Denis Podgayets, a 43-year-old Redmond man, was driving a Freightliner semi-truck east on SR 243 when he reportedly crossed the centerline, according to the Washington State Patrol. The semi struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2008 Ford Taurus before colliding head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, causing the Tahoe to roll.
Podgayets was injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
The driver of the Tahoe, 54-year-old Mattawa resident Veronica Perez, died at the scene. Her passenger, 68-year-old Mattawa resident Miguel A. Perez, was hurt and taken to Kadlec Medical Center.
A passenger in the Ford Taurus, 42-year-old Mattawa resident Araceli Sabino Policarpio, was also hurt and taken to the Richland Hospital. The driver, 40-year-old Mattawa resident Eugenio Santiago Francisco, was not hurt.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation and charges are pending against Podgayets.
State Route 243 was closed until about 2 a.m. Monday.
prayers for all those involved
The woman who died was my favorite aunt, she had only gone to church to thank God that she could go to Mexico for the Christmas holidays
So sorry! God bless her!
