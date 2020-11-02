MOSES LAKE - One person was shot during an altercation Monday afternoon in Moses Lake.
The wounded individual was shot in the leg, according to Moses Lake police. The person is being treated at Samaritan Hospital.
The altercation began at McCosh Park between two groups and carried over along Lakeside Drive where multiple shots were fired.
The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. near West Ivy Street. Police say “two or more people” were involved in a confrontation that led to the two sides running while exchanging gunfire, covering about 150 yards.
Four suspects, all juveniles are in custody. Police say they have also recovered the gun used in the shooting.
