MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College will remain closed to most students and the general public during the winter of 2021. As a result, the majority of classes will be conducted remotely.
College officials cite “recent surges of coronavirus cases both in the region and across the country,” as the reasoning behind the decision to keep learning online for the foreseeable future. Classes that can’t be done via the internet, such as workforce and health education labs, will take place on campus with the implementation of social distancing and use of personal protective equipment. Contact tracing protocols will be done daily as well.
“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is paramount,” said Big Bend President Sara Thompson Tweedy. “We do not come by this decision lightly, but have leveraged the information available to us from medical professionals and public health officials.”
Winter quarter classes will begin on Jan. 4.
Terrible reporting. There should have been pictures.
