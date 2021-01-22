MOSES LAKE - Restaurants across north central Washington and the entire state are beginning to capitalize on the state’s Phase 1 ‘fresh air’ indoor dining rules.
On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News reported which restaurants in the Wenatchee Valley were reopening their indoor dining to the public.
As of Friday, January 22, only two known restaurants allow for indoor dining, but you’ll need to wear a sweater, at least.
Michael’s Bistro in Moses Lake has opened its bay doors to allow for fresh air and has six indoor dining tables available for dine-in; heated tents outside also serve as a sit-down dining experience. Del Red Pub in Soap Lake reopened for indoor drinking and dining on Thursday.
To operate an indoor dining space at 25% capacity, one, two, or three walls must be permeable with multiple, fully-opened windows or bay doors. Ample air flow prevents the spread of COVID-19.