MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, Aug. 13, the city of Moses Lake will hold an open house featuring transportation improvements and plans for a Love’s Travel Stop fuel station.
The travel plaza would be built Pritchard Road and Sage Road along the eastbound lanes of I-90 at exit 174.
The Open House will provide information on the scope of the project including related transportation improvements. Participants will be able to submit comments during the event using the Zoom platform. To attend the live open house, you can view it via zoon by clicking the following link: https://scj.io/mlloves-openhouse.
SCJ Alliance is the projects engineering firm.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.
(1) comment
Bring in ethanol free gas!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.