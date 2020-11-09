MOSES LAKE - The opening date for the Moses Lake Ice Rink has been delayed at least a week due to warmer temperatures.
The City’s Parks and Recreation Department had planned on opening the rink on Friday, Nov. 13. The delay also means ice skating lessons and the beginning hockey program are also postponed.
“We expect to start building ice on Monday, Nov. 16 which takes days to complete,” parks and recreation staff stated.
The city has been approved by the Grant County Health District to hold hockey and ice skating lessons but has not received approval for public skating.
“Once approved, public skate will look different this season to keep everyone safe with skating sessions and time slots between each session where staff are able to take time to sanitize all points of contact,” city staff stated. “There’s still a lot to be determined as we work to get approval for public skate which we hope to share as we know more.”
(3) comments
Couldn't open the pool....can't have inside Church....or Drink in a bar post 10:30 p.m.??? What the F you can play football and hockey?? Social distancing 6 foot apart no more than 20 persons in a gathering. WTF??
They must be exempt. Just like the Sand Scorpions and their mud bogs.
Don't forget you cannot have a AG appreciation (not that it's appreciated much anyway) parade and a "lighting celebration" out side.. But you can open a stupid ice skating ring for "sporting events" but you cannot have school sports.. What a bunch of stupid government hypocritical bureaucrats.. Get paid to do next to NOTHING while they lock their doors and hide inside.. (Well except the L&I cry babies who sneak around in the shadows and gutters looking for those big bad businesses whose customers aren't wearing a stupid bandana covering the neckline) Those weasels are out in force just trying to play the cat and mask game..
