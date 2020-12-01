MOSES LAKE - It was initially set to open Dec. 1, but the inaugural operations of Moses Lake's first formal sleeping center for the homeless is on hold.
Located at East Broadway Avenue and State Route 17, city officials say the camp will open sometime next week.
City of Moses Lake Spokeswoman Lynne Lynch says the delay is due to the bathroom and office facilities not arriving; both are expected to arrive early next week. Lynch says once restrooms and office space are in place and utilities are hooked up, the sleeping area will be ready to open.
With the opening of the homeless center, Moses Lake will be able to enforce its 24/7 camping ban.
(5) comments
What’s the hold up? How long has this been going on? How lame is the city?
I really don’t get it. I think the temperatures were much warmer when all the BS started. Who is responsible for the delays? They should be ashamed and held accountable for knowingly allowing poor folks to go without shelter.
During the holidays let us try to have good will toward our fellow man and like the grinch maybe our hearts can grow three time their normal size
That would be Kris Dexter who owns that property. Is he the one who gets sued when there's crime there?
I don’t remember voting to spend the COVID money that was granted to our community on this. I’m not saying something shouldn’t have been done - YEARS AGO - but there are businesses closing and people out of work that should have received help with this Grant. Instead, it was decided to improve the property of a very wealthy resident for this project, who I believe is also being paid to build/provide the houses that are being moved to the property for shelter.
Actually the sheds were purchased by the city from Ziggy's.
smh its still freezing overnite..more deays i can forsee
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.