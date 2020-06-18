EPHRATA – Grant County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies will be out July 3-5 looking for impaired boaters as part of a nationwide event.
Law enforcement agencies across the country are patrolling bodies of water during Operation Dry Water, a campaign geared toward raising awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and the leading contributor to boating accidents, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
“Getting out on the water over the 4th of July weekend is an enjoyable and relaxing activity for many,” stated Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman. “We have partnered with Operation Dry Water to help keep boaters safe by educating operators and passengers on the dangers of boating under the influence. Staying sober while boating is a critical part of boating safely. Boaters should also take a boating safety education course prior to getting on the water and everyone on board should always wear a life jacket while near or on the water. We want all boaters to enjoy their time on the water in a way that allows everyone to return home safely.”
Sheriff’s office officials say anyone found to be boating under the influence can expect severe penalties, and if a boat operator is intoxicated, the boat could be impounded and the operator arrested.
The state’s boating under the influence law, which makes it illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or higher, applies to all boats including kayaks, canoes, row boats and inflatable fishing rafts. Boating under the influence is a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $5,000 or up to 364 days in jail.
More information can be found at www.operationdrywater.org.
