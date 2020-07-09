(The following article is an opinion piece written by someone who is not an iFIBER ONE News staff member or is affiliated with iFIBER ONE News. The views expressed in the following article do not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or any of its staff.)
Children who enter foster care are at a higher risk for delinquency, mental health issues, and associated problems.
Life course criminology holds that patterns in social interaction are significant co-variations between two or more events, identifying when the probability of a reaction of one person to the action of another is greater than the unconditional or base rate probability of the person’s reaction. The dependent variables of interest is not the base rate probability of some act, but rather the pattern of interaction expressed by the conditional probability of a reaction by one person to the action of another. Development, change, differentiation, interactional patterns are certainly influenced by the action capacities or developmental status of the person. This coupled with the strain/general strain theory as modern life with various uncontrollable events lead to anger, frustration, disappointment, and fear, the child begins to have pressure internally to engage in delinquent behavior. The child feels unable to achieve positive goals in life, the removal is seen as a threat to the positive emotional attachments that were in place and the present situation feels noxious and is a threat to their identity. The social context, social environment, and sociocultural context encompasses the environment the child has grown up in, including the people and institutions they interacted with, the impact of removal deals with a larger concept than social class. It determines how someone reacts to something, the reaction is uniquely dependent on immediate social and physical environments according to what is familiar and feels safe for their routine interactions with emotional bonds. This influences the perception as pleasant or unpleasant, threatening or welcoming, friend or foe.
The social causes of crime and deviance are within social factors and few biological factors. The way they affect physiological systems, the sociocultural context, and the relationship between the propensity of the individual and association of the event. These events attribute to low self-esteem, anti-social behavior, attachment problems, and a lack of bonding in society. Control theories propose that delinquency results from a lack of social bonds, strain theory only explains the motivation to commit delinquent acts. Social bonds are structured from the emotional closeness a child, or individual has with others in their lives. The broken bonds plant a seed that has potential to grow into a full blown criminal. The bonds between family members are what build a child’s social control ability, low social control increases the likelihood for association with delinquent peers. The perceived ability for control of the environment is seen as important because of selection into significant life events and these influence delinquency. The control balance theory is on two factors, 1) the degree that others have over their control in behavior and events and 2) how the individual can escape control over the self and inflict similar controls on others. This control ratio is a deficit when control they can exert is exceeded by the amount of control they are exposed to. A control surplus is when they are able to withstand control from others. As children they have not learned the control level to balance levels associated with society. Their identity is shattered with the lengthy separation and often the drawn out process leaves them in a state of fear regardless of the outcome. They then individualize and no longer build attachments in society. A true form of cruel and unusual punishment to the child in this situation.
In English, please.
