(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
In October, I found out that my Aunt Olivia had tested positive for Coronavirus. She was admitted to Samaritan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Days later, she was released from the hospital and was taken to a private rehabilitation center in Pasco, WA. The rehabilitation center has a special COVID-19 ward for those that are battling the virus.
My Aunt Olivia suffered from diabetes, dementia, and other medical problems. In late October, my Grandma and I tragically got the call that my Aunt Olivia’s health had declined and that they didn’t know if she was going to make it through the night. Hearing that there was a possibility that my Aunt Olivia could pass away was very heartbreaking. My Grandma and I prayed for my Aunt Olivia and I said prayers several times through the night. We desperately wanted to see my Aunt Olivia one last time but since my Grandma has medical issues, we couldn’t. My Aunt Olivia Hernandez passed away in the early morning hours, hours after we received the news that she wasn’t doing well. She had underlying health conditions but COVID-19 tragically took my Aunt away from us.
To this day, I’m still grieving the loss of my Aunt Olivia, who was the most loving, kind beautiful person I’ve ever met. Please wear your mask, social distance, and avoid large gatherings. I would do anything to be able to see my Aunt Olivia one last time. I miss her coming to my house to have breakfast with my Grandma and I. I hate these restrictions but the longer people don’t follow the restrictions, the longer we have to be under these restrictions. It sucks. I hate wearing a mask but if wearing a mask means that I can protect myself and others, then I’m going to wear one. I’m a proud American but let’s be real — COVID is not a hoax and the government is not trying to take away your rights.
To those that disagree, I pray you never have to experience the grief and heartbreak that my Grandma and I are going through. It’s horrible. I miss my Aunt Olivia deeply. People are not ‘sheep’ for caring about our health and the lives of others. Our small businesses are suffering. Do your part by wearing a mask and social distancing — let’s keep them open. Order Take-Out or To-Go from your favorite restaurant. We will all get through this together.
(2) comments
I lost my wife from the Military's forced vaccines...And I was ignored.
Gee, and no remembers all the mass school shoots before this planed-demic to take the guns from people either Huh?
AND NOW THE KILLINGS ARE CONTINUING WITH A FAKE PANDEMIC.
and no one has the guts to stand up and do there job and make America Great, they would rather r@pe the child in their secrets cults, pitch fake wars to divide the people and kill them off, give us more media fraud, hoaxes and places us under more porn fear of a lone gunman then the whole corrupt high jacked UNITED MISTAKES of the FEDERAL RESERVE..!
I'm sorry for your loss, Devin. Please try to take comfort that your Aunt is in heaven. God bless you and your Grandma.
