(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
Given that the State of Washington nor the County of Grant County or the City of Moses Lake do not have any guidelines or licensing procedures for Transitional and or Safe and Sober Housing it is left to each facility to figure out how to safe guard the health and safety of every participant.
Although, I am not associated with the Oxford Houses, I consulted with them to develop a set of house rules that serves as an agreement with each participant on how the house will be governed. Major parts of the agreement are that I as the owner and manager of the facility I can enter the general areas of the facility at any time with out notice. It also states that if a participant causes a major violation while in the facility that I have the right and the duty to lock them out (I do not use keys only push button door access) Grant county Sheriff office and Superior court not only refuses to acknowledge my rights to protect the other participants with this document (house rules) but states that because they were allowed to spend even one night that only Land Lord tenant laws apply. Landlord tenant laws does not allow the protection the special class of participants in recovery (which the state of Washington recognized) when one participant smokes pot in the house and refuses to stop when asked to over several days.
The attitude of the Sheriff department and statements made to the pots smoking participant gave (in this participants mind) the right to chock me out until I suffered temporary memory loss and could not articulate to the officer why I was there. I have video of the incident which shows this participant stepping into my face and as I tried to tell him to stand back he started spitting his words which hit my face and lips to which I reacted and pushed him. That is when he got me into a deadly head lock and in trying to relieve the pressure so I could breath he tightened more.
When I regained my memory I demanded that the sheriff department press charges against this pot smoking participant for using unnecessary deadly force against me the county prosecutors office had so far failed to do so until today I receiver a notice to appear in court as they are charging me with 4th degree assault.
Until I opened my first transition house and then a Safe and Sober house there were none in Grant County. I believe the favoritism that the county give to drug addict is partly to blame for the lack of safe and sober housing.
I am asking if your organization is in agreement about the civil rights violation that occur in Grant County in their handling of people in recovery and the people who run the facilities who are trying to help them and if there is any help I could get in fighting these issues.
