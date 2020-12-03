(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
A common theme among the board member comments, at the emergency Moses Lake school board meeting Monday evening, was that “remote learning is not working.” The district has not released data supporting this statement, but I have no reason to doubt that remote learning within the Moses Lake School District is failing for many students, because it was set up to fail from the start.
Families who have students in full remote learning, or were forced into full remote learning due to lack of available school space, understand that their kids are put into classes of 30-40 students or more per teacher. My son who is in first grade has more than 40 students in his class, the numbers in my 4th grade son’s class are similar. On campus classes have less than half that number of students per teacher. The contrast is more apparent when reviewing the return to school plan. 322+ teachers are allocated to on campus and blended learning. 35+ teachers are allocated to remote learning. On campus and blended students are getting nearly 10 times the resources of remote students. The reason many remote students are struggling is due to several factors, but one major factor is that their teachers haven’t been given enough resources to help them succeed.
Offering 3 learning models to choose from feels like a good plan when briefly glancing at it. The fundamental problem with this approach is that you’re choosing to make 3 plans poorly instead of one plan well, and the board needs to realize that their multiple plans are failing. With a new semester approaching, the school board should choose one plan, that is supported by the Grant County Health District, and implement that plan well.
Ask yourself this question: If online learning is so great, why isn't it the norm?
PS. get rid of teacher unions, drug test them, and have annual evaluations so you can rid the district of under-performing employees.
Since the on-line learning has been happening all over the US for some months now, many School Districts across the US have come to the same conclusion. On-line learning is failing the kids. This past week on the National News, some east coast large school districts published their findings on the progress of learning via on-line only. There tests and studies showed that failure rates were increasing. Not one district showed where on-line was working. This has been also noted in our local district in Moses Lake. Now, if you remember, in past years at the end of summer we all hear about how our local teachers union always spout off about how they want all that's good for the student. Smaller class size, more pay, less hours etc. But the local union does not want in-classroom learning. They are afraid that someone might get sick. All the while the teachers and kids go out in public un-afraid. Follow the science they say. OK, science tells us that kids don't get sick like the rest of the population and if they do it's milder. Just have the schools shut down till January. Start up with in-classroom learning. Maybe 1/2 the kids on Monday and Tuesday, the other 1/2 on Thursday and Friday for a full day. When the kids are off, they have homework assignments they have to do. On Wednesday teachers can plan things out in their room all along and SAFE. Make up the missed days in the summer. Kids still need 180 days of instruction. Contact Mr. Mather the head of ML Teachers Union and tell him that parents and kids need a quality education. Not one where the kids, and the tests prove, are going backwards.
I agree that online learning isn't great. BUT, I don't agree that Mather will solve the problem. It's not his role. Rather, the OSPI is the governing body that should be contacted. Mather's role is to obtain increasing benefits for the teachers--it's not about teaching.
