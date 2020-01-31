OTHELLO - A third-party investigation that probed into a formal complaint alleging that Othello High School wrestling coaches were bullying a select group of female wrestlers is complete.
The group of female wrestlers alleged that the current coach of the Othello High School girls team was intentionally mistreating them this season, all of whom are reportedly friends with the female wrestler who was the subject of the allegations involving previous head coach J.J. Martinez. Martinez resigned in March 2019 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female wrestler.
In December 2019, the district received a complaint from four Othello High School senior students reporting bullying by their wrestling coaches. Prompted by the possibility that the subjects of the investigation violated Othello School District’s operating policy of harassment, intimidation and bullying, administrators contacted an insurer to launch an investigation.
After an extensive investigation involving interviews with several students and staff members, the investigation concluded with no findings of harassment, intimidation and/or bullying by any of the wrestling coaches.
Additionally, there were no violations of any policies.
