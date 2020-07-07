OTHELLO - Contrary to the state’s mask-wearing mandate, an Othello business owner says if you’re wearing a face mask, he won’t serve you. Bert Parrish owns Saddle Mountain Farm Supply. Parrish argues that too many businesses have fallen casualty to the state’s Stay-Home, Stay-Safe Order.
“This whole COVID thing is a joke,” Parrish told iFIBER ONE News.
Parrish says he’s sent letters to customers and posted signs on the door notifying people that if they wear a mask, they won’t be served.
“I won’t serve you with a face mask on, I’d rather lose money and run things the right way,” Parrish explained.
Parrish says he isn’t apprehensive about sending customers “down the road” to the competition.
“Everything I’ve got you can find right down the road.”
Parrish says he prefers doing business without masks because it keeps his business running efficiently. He also says social distancing isn’t practiced either.
“A lot of times I can’t understand people when they’re wearing facemasks, so the face mask has to come off anyway,” said Parrish.
Parrish says he’s being harassed by the state’s Labor and Industries Department, but that isn’t deterring him from running his business the way he wants.
“I’ve been vandalized and I want to know who’s coming through my door. If my employees want to wear face masks they can, but they refuse to.”
Parrish says the vast majority of feedback he’s gotten since stating his stance on the matter to customers has been positive.
(13) comments
Way to go Bert !
To many worthless SHEEP , with their 666 sheep shrouds on.
Weak effeminate frightened little sheep swallowing the liberal b.s..
Use the mask to wipe your butt.
The Health Department really should shut this business down. This man is deliberately creating a hazardous environment for his customers.
Well I believe your an absolute idiot but I cant fault you for your willingness to lose business. In the immortal words of Mickey.......Go for It Rock!!.....
For extra freedom from the jack-booted tyrant Inslee, drive on the wrong side of the road to get there. 'Cause you're the only one that matters.
Farmers
What a beautiful breath of fresh air. I will gladly drive the 50mi to buy what ever I need from a person willing to stand up for his beliefs.
What a concept to have CHOICE whether to do business with someone or not.. If you don't like how he runs his business, why would you support him and go there and VICE VERSA..
But i'm sure the West Coast Tyrant's rath will force him to shut down because, as with All Tyrants, if you don't do what they say they will destroy you..
Bodacius! I'm going to head there right now and give him a big, wet kiss.
I stand with you Bert. Bravo!! We need more bravery against this insane government overreach or we'll lose our country one powerful blow after another.
Principle over money. Running his business as he sees fit. I can respect it.
But of course, he'll get fined by L&I. The writing is on the wall.
Hopefully the freedom foundation's lawsuit will prevent the Tyrant from using L&I to strong arm business's
Ridiculous for a business owner to say that!
