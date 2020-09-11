EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF) has received one of its largest donations of 2020 thanks to an Othello dairy farmer.
Wayne Bartelheimer was part owner of Bar-E Dairy in Othello. The avid runner and triathlete passed away at the age of 74 in 2019.
At the end of his life, Bartelheimer donated his entire estate to three different charities, one of which is the Columbia Basin Foundation, a philanthropic organization in Ephrata.
Wayne’s allotted amount to CBF totals $600,000. The two other beneficiaries were the National Parkinson’s Foundation and Eastern Washington University Foundation.
As a result of Wayne generous gift, the Columbia Basin Foundation will launch the Wayne L. Bartelheimer Memorial Athletic Scholarship in 2021. Graduating high school seniors and current college students from Adams and Grant counties will be eligible to apply. The primary purpose of the scholarship is to provide funding for students who want to pursue collegiate athletics--intercollegiate, intramural or club programs and who have demonstrated integrity, citizenship, motivation, academic success and financial need.
The Columbia Basin Foundation says it’s honored to be the recipient of Wayne’s generous gesture.
“Bartelheimer’s gift creates such an extraordinary lasting legacy,” said CBF Executive Director, Corinne Isaak. “I look forward to managing this fund and watching Wayne’s generosity positively impact the lives of students who are starting their educational pursuit. I feel privileged to have this opportunity and will make sure we run with this wonderful gift that Wayne Bartelheimer has given us.”
Alan, Wayne’s brother, says Wayne was happy to give back to his community and Alan, himself, says it felt good to be part of the process.
“’Thanks’ is not a big enough word to express how appreciative CBF is to have this valuable scholarship endowment."
CBF serves the Columbia Basin and beyond; it manages 116 funds with 52 scholarship funds.
For more information about CBF, please visit www.columbiabasinfoundation.org or feel free to contact Corinne Isaak, CBF Executive Director at 509-754-4596.
What an awesome human. What a gift.Parkinson's is a terrible disease. Bless you and RIP
