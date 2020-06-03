OTHELLO - After a vote was put out to the senior student body at Othello High School, it appears that the school has postponed its graduation ceremony to July. In May, the Othello School District tabulated vote totals which indicated that graduating seniors wanted to preserve a traditional graduation ceremony rather than having an event fashioned around an online audience.
The OHS grad ceremony is tentatively scheduled for July 17, an exact time has yet to be announced. Educators say the preference of the voters is to have a student-only ceremony, but the district is considering other options depending what’s allowed by the state at that time.
· Small group graduation in multiple sessions
· Individual graduation event with a photo opportunity
Administrators say having an in-person graduation ceremony isn’t fully guaranteed, but they said they’d make a concerted effort to honor the wishes of the students.
Warden’s school district is also planning on holding an in-person ceremony in July, but a specific day and time has not been announced. The decision was inspired by the direction given by the school board and senior parents.
Heartwarming to see that Othello values the wishes of their students even if the state unjustly imposes restrictions.
