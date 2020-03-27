OTHELLO - An Othello girl who had been missing for nearly two years was recently located in Mexico and reunited with her family.
FBI agents had received a tip and worked with the Legal Attaché Office in Mexico City. The girl was located in rural Mexico about eight hours outside Mexico City, according to an FBI press release issued Friday.
The girl was reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2018 when she was 14. Officials believed the girl may have been in Mexico but she had not been seen since disappearing from Othello.
“Too many times we see situations like these end in tragedy or with no answers,” stated FBI Seattle Special Agent in Charge Raymond Duda. “Happily in this case, we were able to bring her home, thanks to the quick actions of our agents and our partners at the Othello Police Department and the Mexican Federal Police.”
The girl was flown back to the U.S. and was reunited with her family Tuesday night in Spokane, according to the FBI.
(1) comment
That is some damn good news right there. Something we could all use right about now!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.