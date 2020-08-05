OTHELLO - An Othello man has died from injuries sustained in a July 22 collision on state Route 17 south of Moses Lake.
Jose Chema Erivas, 51, died Tuesday at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
On July 22, Erivas was driving a 1993 Nissan pickup truck south on SR 17, about eight miles south of Othello, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and his pickup truck was struck by a northbound semi-truck.
State troopers say the driver of the semi had swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but struck the side of the pickup truck, which came to rest on the northbound ditch.
The Othello resident was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
The other driver, a 29-year-old Pasco man, was not hurt.
The state patrols continues to investigate the wreck.
