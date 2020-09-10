QUINCY - It was a somber night on the road after a crash claimed the life of an Othello man Wednesday.
About six miles east of Quincy, Washington State Troopers say 59-year-old Tito Mendez of Othello was going south on Road K NW when he failed to yield to a vehicle traveling east on SR 28.
At around 6:59 p.m., Troopers say Mendez collided with 45-year-old Simon Mendoza of Ephrata.
Mendez was rushed to Quincy Valley Medical Center where he died.
Mendoza, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was inured but was not transported.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
