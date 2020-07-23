OTHELLO - An Othello resident has died from COVID-19 complications, the first virus-related death in Adams County.
The man in his 70s was a resident of Coventry House, an assisted living facility in Othello, according to Adams County health officials. The man died Thursday at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
“The owners, administrators, and staff members of Coventry House feel great sadness at the passing of our resident. The efforts made by everyone to keep all of the Coventry House family safe nave been, and will remain, extraordinary. Our condolences and thoughts go to the family at this time of grieving,” officials with Coventry House stated.
Adams County health officials are following up with close contacts of the resident. The close contacts have been tested for the virus, asked to quarantine and are awaiting results.
Adams County had five confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with one in Hatton and four in Othello. The running total for the county is at 326 confirmed cases, with three patients currently hospitalized and 212 cases listed as recovered.
