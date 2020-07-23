MOSES LAKE - An Othello man was airlifted to a regional hospital following a collision Wednesday night on state Route 17 about eight miles south of Moses Lake.
The Othello resident, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a 1993 Nissan pickup truck south on SR 17. He reportedly crossed the centerline and his pickup was struck by a northbound semi-truck, according to the Washington State patrol.
State troopers say the driver of the semi had swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but struck the side of the pickup truck, which came to rest on the northbound ditch.
The Othello resident was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for his injuries.
The other driver, a 29-year-old Pasco man, was not hurt.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the collision and charges are pending.
