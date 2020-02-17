OTHELLO - Othello police are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop related to a theft from an Othello store.
On Feb. 11, a vehicle was stopped on West Cunningham Road after the driver was suspected of theft. The driver reportedly refused to identify himself and drove off from the traffic stop, according to Othello police.
Both Othello police and Adams County deputies pursued the suspect, who was reportedly driving well over the posted speed limit, running stop signs and traveling on the wrong side of the road.
Law enforcement ended the pursuit due safety concerns of other drivers on the road, according to Othello police.
The driver has been identified as Adrian Mendoza, also known as Alex Vargez. Mendoza is wanted for felony eluding and has an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.
Anyone with information on Mendoza's whereabouts is asked to contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314.
