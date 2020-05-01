OTHELLO - A man is in jail after allegedly firing a gun at a woman Thursday afternoon in Othello.
Othello police responded about 4:15 p.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street after reports of gunshots. The 911 call included information that a man had shot at a woman, according to Othello police.
The woman was contacted by police and was not injured. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Tony O. Cantu, who was located in his vehicle on Lee Road, between state Route 17 and Billington Road, according to police.
After a brief standoff with Othello police and Adams County deputies, Cantu was taken into custody. Police say a handgun was also recovered.
Cantu was booked into Adams County Jail for second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
(1) comment
Why didn't he follow the guns laws like he was supposed to? He knows he's not allowed to have a gun.
Where was her gun? She should have one, or start carrying!
