OTHELLO - Othello police are seeking a 63-year-old man as a person of interest in a shooting Saturday that left one person injured.
Police are asking the public for help in locating Othello resident Roman Soto-Perez in connection to the shooting.
Othello police responded to Othello Community Hospital at about 3 p.m. Saturday after an adult male arrived with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim has since been transported to another hospital for further treatment, according to police.
Police learned the shooting occurred in the 300 block of East Pine Street. The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Soto-Perez is asked to contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314. Callers can remain anonymous.
