OTHELLO - Spokane-based Avista utilities is in the process of modernizing and that includes a wide-spread replacement of meters with smart meters.
A smart meter is a more technologically advanced version of your traditional utilities meter. Smart meters allows customers 24/7 access to usage information, offer bill-to-date trend charts, have remote service capabilities, automatic outage detection, etc.
Grant PUD is make progress towards replacing its residential and commercial utility meters with similar devices. However, Avista offers an option that allows its customers to opt-out of getting a smart meter, but it will cost you.
Avista will charge a $75 fee to those who choose to circumvent the smart device. On Jan. 6, Avista filed an updated opt out tariff proposal with the Commission to better align the program with the actual costs to serve opt out customers, as well as the opportunity to deliver smart meter benefits to all Washington customers.
The opt-out is only applicable to residential customers.
Avista serves most of the Othello area.
If you’re interested in opting out of Avista’s smart utility program, you can apply at myavista.com
