OTHELLO - The Othello School District has adopted a new COVID-19 metric for determining when schools with transition between learning models.
The new metric is based on the rate of new virus cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period in Adams County.
Under the district’s new metric, students in preschool through sixth grade will remain in online learning until the COVID-19 case rate falls below 400 per 100,000 residents. When the rate is between 100 and 400 cases, elementary students will be in a blended learning model, which includes online and in-person learning. At case rates below 150, the district can consider transitioning kindergarten through third grade students to full-time in-person learning. Fourth through sixth grade would move to full in-person learning when the case rate falls below 100.
The metric is similar for middle and high school students, with the one difference being that students will remain in online learning until the virus case rate falls below 300.
“The situation is more challenging with older students,” said Superintendent Dr. Chris Hurst. “There are more of them in one building, they have larger cohort groups, and move around between cohort groups more. The potential for COVID spread is higher with middle and high school students so we need to be sure that transmission rates in the community are a little bit lower before we can bring them back for in-person instruction.”
The adoption of the new metric, which was approved by a 3-2 vote by the school board, means K-3 students who transitioned back to online learning before Thanksgiving break will not return to the classroom on Dec. 7 as initially planned.
“Our rates are still very high in Othello,” Hurst added. “K-3 students will be in the distance learning model through at least the rest of December. Having a set metric based on local COVID activity helps add claret to our decision making process. We all want students back in the least restrictive environment as possible, but setting dates often put us in conflict with our goal of keeping students and staff safe.”
Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, Adams County’s rate of new cases was about 1,174 per 100,000 residents, according to the county’s health department.
“The community can have a huge impact on how fast students can come back to in-person instruction,” Hurst added. “At the beginning of October our numbers were low enough where this metric would have allowed us to start thinking about having our K-3 students in a fully traditional model. And then the rate of new COVID cases just exploded. If we work together as a community and do some of the things that some of us maybe don’t want to do, just for awhile, we can get our kids back to a more normal educational experience much quicker.”
