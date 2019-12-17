OTHELLO - Apparent fallout from the allegations surrounding a former Othello girls wrestling coach continues.
On Wednesday, the Othello School District confirmed that it is bringing in a third-party investigator to examine alleged discord between what one parent says is a group of Othello High School female wrestlers and a wrestling coach(s).
Othello School District officials stated that they are aware of the issue and that their lawyer, HR Director and a third-party investigator are working to resolve it.
A parent of one of the girls alleges that the current coach of the Othello High School girls team is intentionally mistreating a select group of girls this season, all of whom are friends with the female wrestler who was the subject of the allegations involving previous head coach J.J. Martinez. Martinez resigned in March 2019 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female wrestler.
The parent also alleges that the coach under scrutiny was the individual who brought forth the allegations against Martinez.
The school district says none of the girls wrestling coaches have been placed on leave.
The investigation into the matter continues.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.
