OTHELLO - Students in the Othello School District will stick to a similar learning model as they had in the spring. Last night, OSD’s board of directors approved the plan to re-open schools in an online model on August 27. The district’s top administrator says in-person learning isn’t an option heading into the new academic year.
"We can't think about doing that until our rate of transmission is under 25 new cases per 100,000 people over a period of two weeks," said Superintendent Dr. Chris Hurst. "We have a long way to go in Adams County to get to that level."
The fall 2020 online model will be “more meaningful and rigorous” than it was in the spring, according to the district.
"We will have standards for a minimum amount of "face to face" time by grade level. Students will receive new content instruction in core subject areas. We will also be providing support of families to help them learn how to engage with their teachers using our learning platforms, which we are all now more familiar with. The district will be providing professional development to staff so that they are well-prepared to successfully start school under the online model," said Dr. Hurst.
