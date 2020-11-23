OTHELLO - All schools in the Othello School District are transitioning to full online learning through Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 cases.
“Two of our elementary schools, Hiawatha and Scootney Springs, both had two cohort groups who were quarantined at the same time,” said Superintendent Dr. Chris Hurst. “According to guidance from state and local officials, this is a milestone that requires the district to transition all students back to distance learning for a period of time.”
The school district began a hybrid learning model for grades kindergarten through third on Nov. 4 and had planned to have fourth through sixth grade return to the classroom on Nov. 30.
Since Nov. 4, the district has had a total of 42 COVID-19 cases, including 38 over the past 14 days. Hiawatha has had two students and two staff members test positive for the virus, while Scootney is at five students and eight staff members with the virus. The district currently has 72 staff members in quarantine.
“In additional to our concern for staff, the safety of our students is our top priority,” Hurst stated. “There is no question that in-person is the best instructional delivery method. But we have to weight the advantages of in-person instruction against our obligation to keep students safe.”
On Nov. 20, nearly six percent of the district’s students were absent due to pending COVID-19 testing, illness or quarantine.
“The number of COVID cases or quarantines in our schools has become overwhelming,” Hurst added. “The growing numbers each day have led to district staff expending more time and effort tracking COVID activity, and less time attending to other important matters that need our undivided attention. We will reassess the situation before K-3 students return.”
The district will continue to provide meal pickup and distribution, and limited staff will be in school buildings to assist families.
Kindergarten through third grade students are expected to return to blended learning on Dec. 7, with fourth through six graders back in the classroom on Jan 4, and middle and high school students later in January.
